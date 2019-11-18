The Saint Louis Music Initiative aims to promote the St. Louis music scene

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - When's the last time you went to the symphony or caught a jazz set or supported an upcoming band at one of the many small venues?

The Kranzberg Arts Foundations encourages everyone to tune in, turn on and take part in the St. Louis Music Initiative which is designed to promote the St. Louis music scene, connect and grow the local music industry infrastructure and celebrate the city's music heritage.

Sean Smothers and Gene Dobbs Bradford joined Fox 2 to discuss how initiative and Wednesday Night Jazz Crawl.