These free stickers help first-responders save people who can’t communicate in emergencies

Posted 1:24 pm, November 18, 2019, by

ST. CHARLES, COUNTY, Mo. – Another area law enforcement agency is helping the public to help identify people who may have difficulty communicating during an emergency. The St. Charles County Police Department posted this message to Facebook today:

We’re taking extra steps to help first responders identify residents who may have difficulty communicating during an emergency. Our department now offers free Emergency Alert stickers for individuals and families of loved ones with autism, diabetes, Alzheimer’s, dementia, seizures, hearing loss, or other special needs. Stickers can be used at home or on a vehicle, and are limited to two per household, while supplies last.

Visit our station or submit your request to SCCPDCommunity@sccmo.org.

