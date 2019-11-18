Vinita Park boy honored for helping lead police to suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VINITA PARK, MO - The North County Police Cooperative is honoring a 10-year-old boy who they said helped lead them to a suspect. It comes after the boy's mother reported a suspicious man was driving behind her son and following him home after school in late October.

Investigators rewarded the boy with a certificate on Monday night and they said because of his quick thinking to snap a photo of the suspect's vehicle, they were able to make an arrest.

The boy's mother, Larraine Nunley, said the suspicious man asked the boy if his mother was home as he was following him and then sat near their home in his car for 10 minutes.

"He started walking a little faster and he noticed the car was going with him," she told Fox 2.

Investigators said the man was taken into custody on unrelated charges. They told Fox 2 they submitted the case to the St. Louis County Prosecutor's Office.