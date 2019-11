Multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning, Zac Brown Band are extending “The Owl Tour” and it is coming to Enterprise Center on Thursday, March 12th!

FOX 2 is giving away tickets EVERY DAY this week with one grand prize winner receiving the Best Seats in the House: a pair of VIP tickets plus $200 from Peerless Furniture & Leather Gallery

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 22 at Noon.