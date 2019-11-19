Body found in heavily wooded Lincoln County believed to be Jennifer Rothwell, 28

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LINCOLN COUNTY, MO - The St. Louis County Police Department confirmed they have found a body in a heavily-wooded area of Highway 61 in Lincoln County.

Police Chief Jon Belmar and other investigators believe it is the body of missing woman 28-year-old Jennifer Rothwell who went missing last week.

A woman’s body was found two miles north of Highway 47 along U.S. Route 61 at around 11:15 p.m. Monday night.

DNA tests will be used to confirm the identity.

In a statement released to the media, "Beau Rothwell, has been "cooperating" with the investigation, and "that's why police are out there," according to his attorney Charles Barberio.

"My client and I are working with the St. Louis County police department and the St. Louis County prosecutor's office to bring closure to this case and to all parties involved."

St. Louis County Police say Rothwell left her home in the 12600 block of Northwinds Drive in the early morning hours of Tuesday, November 12. She has not been seen since.

Authorities found Rothwell’s 2011 Hyundai Sonata later that day near Olive Boulevard and Fee Fee Road, which is about two miles from her home.

On Thursday, November 14, police reclassified Rothwell's disappearance as a homicide.

Rothwell’s husband, Beau, was taken into custody Wednesday evening on suspicion of tampering with evidence and murder. Beau Rothwell was formally charged with both on Thursday and Friday, respectively.

According to court documents, police said they spotted Beau Rothwell on surveillance video buying cleaning products, like bleach and gloves. They believe those cleaning products were used in an attempt to clean up a bloody carpet inside the couple’s home in west St. Louis County.

The probable cause statement said DNA from Jennifer’s mother and father was consistent with blood found in the carpet. It seemed Jennifer’s blood should have similar markings to her parents.

