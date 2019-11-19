Calverton park shooting leaves one dead, one injured

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CALVERTON PARK, Mo. - The Major Case Squad was activated overnight following a deadly shooting in Calverton Park.

The shooting happened just before 11:30 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Elbring Drive south of North Florissant Road.

Details regarding the shooting or possible victims have not been released.

Anyone who might have seen or heard something or has information about the case is asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at (314) 615-5000.

