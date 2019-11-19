Carjacker in crash that killed boy sentenced to 10 years

ST. LOUIS – A 19-year-old has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for a pair of carjackings, including one that led to a St. Louis-area crash that killed a 9-year-old boy and injured three relatives as they returned from a trip to Disney World in Florida.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Darian Cummings was sentenced Monday for two counts of first-degree robbery. He also faces a second-degree murder charge in the death of Caleb Lee.

Both carjackings happened in April 2017. In the second heist, Cummings sped away from a police officer, ran a red light near St. Louis Lambert International Airport and crashed into the car in which Caleb was riding with his mother, aunt and 5-year-old brother.

Cumming was 16 at the time but was tried as an adult.
