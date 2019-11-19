LIVE Video: Day 3 of testimony in Trump impeachment hearings

Doctors warn about lice on eyelash extensions

Posted 10:55 am, November 19, 2019, by , Updated at 10:59AM, November 19, 2019
Data pix.

ST. LOUIS - Doctors are warning eyelash extension fans that the beauty accessories are helping lice spread.

Some optometrists say they're seeing an increase in cases of lash lice, known by its medical term, Demodex.

The tiny lice can survive an eye hair follicles as well as on the scalp. Doctors are encouraging those who use eyelash extensions to clean them properly by using a lash shampoo two to three times a week

Not cleaning your eyelash extensions can lead to bacteria build-up which can cause redness, itchiness, inflammation as well as eyelash lice.

