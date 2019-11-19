LIVE Video: Day 3 of testimony in Trump impeachment hearings

Feds met with St. Louis UAW official about corruption charges

Posted 5:41 pm, November 19, 2019, by , Updated at 05:55PM, November 19, 2019

Vance Pearson

DETROIT (AP) _ Federal prosecutors in Detroit say they traveled to St. Louis last week to provide documents and determine if a United Auto Workers official would consider a plea deal in a corruption investigation.

The disclosure was made in a court filing Tuesday. Vance Pearson is a UAW regional director based in Missouri. He’s charged with embezzlement, fraud, and conspiracy, but the September criminal complaint was a temporary step. He hasn’t been indicted.

Pearson’s attorney declined to comment. Pearson was placed on leave in October.

He was promoted to his post after his boss, Gary Jones, became UAW president in 2018. Jones is also under scrutiny: His suburban Detroit house was raided last summer, and he took a leave of absence on Nov. 3.

