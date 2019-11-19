Friend stunned by murder accusation against Beau Rothwell

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The man who’s charged with murdering his wife is described as a quiet, laid-back guy.

Beau Rothwell is being held in the St. Louis County Jail.

Steven Farber, who played in the same racquetball league as Rothwell, said he and other league members were stunned by the turn of events.

“He’s always been a good guy; we played sports. He was never anything you would ever assume to be aggressive or angry or anything like that,” Farber said. “This came as a complete shock to everybody in our group.”

When reports first surfaced that Beau’s wife, 28-year-old Jennifer Rothwell, was missing, Farber and his buddies talked and found it hard to believe Beau would be charged with murdering Jennifer.

“I never suspected he would have done anything,” Farber said. “They seemed happy. There was never any hint that there was a problem.”

Police said they believe they found Jennifer’s body Monday night in Lincoln County.

Beau Rothwell’s attorney said Beau helped detectives find Jennifer’s body.

“I’m still praying for him; that there was some horrible accident or mistake,” Farber said. “Maybe he panicked, I don’t know, but now he wants to make it right. I think it’s good that he’s cooperating but also it leads you to believe that something happened.”

Jennifer Rothwell worked at a subsidiary of DuPont in west St. Louis County. Dupont issued a statement that says in part: “We are deeply saddened about this tragic incident. Jennifer was a skilled engineer who was a trusted friend and colleague. Our DuPont community is grieving and our deepest thoughts and sympathies go out to her family.”

Rothwell is being held on a $500,000 cash-only bond.