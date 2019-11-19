LIVE Video: Day 3 of testimony in Trump impeachment hearings

51-year-old stabbed to death at Holiday Inn Express in Fenton

Posted 3:32 pm, November 19, 2019, by , Updated at 03:40PM, November 19, 2019

FENTON, Mo. – Detectives from the St. Louis County Bureau of Crimes Against Persons are investigating a homicide after one woman was found dead and another woman injured inside a Fenton hotel.

According to Sergeant Benjamin Granda, a spokesperson for the St. Louis County Police Department, officers were called for a welfare check at the Holiday Inn Express on Bowles Avenue just after 12:30 p.m.

Police found the body of a 51-year-old woman inside a hotel room. She’d been stabbed to death. The other woman, a 78-year-old, had a self-inflicted stab wound and was rushed to a local hospital for life-saving treatment.

Granda said the 78-year-old is expected to survive and she’s in police custody.

Investigators believe the pair is a mother and daughter but they have not been identified.

The incident has been classified as a murder-attempted suicide, Granda said.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.

Fox 2 will have more information on this story as it becomes available.

