Woman stabs 51-year-old daughter to death at Fenton hotel

FENTON, Mo. – Detectives from the St. Louis County Bureau of Crimes Against Persons are investigating a homicide after one woman was found dead and another woman injured inside a Fenton hotel.

According to Sergeant Benjamin Granda, a spokesperson for the St. Louis County Police Department, officers were called for a welfare check at the Holiday Inn Express on Bowles Avenue just after 12:30 p.m.

Police found the body of a 51-year-old woman inside a hotel room. She'd been stabbed to death. The other woman, a 78-year-old, had attempted to take her own life and was rushed to a local hospital for life-saving treatment. Granda said the 78-year-old, identified as Marjorie Theleman, was expected to survive and she's in police custody.

The victim was positively identified as Sharon Theleman, 51.

Granda said they're a mother and daughter.

According to investigators, Marjorie Theleman removed her daughter from a nursing home and took her to the hotel where she stabbed her. She left a typed note explaining her actions and a hand-written note telling housekeeping to call the police.

St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has charged Marjorie Theleman with one count of Murder in the First Degree and one count of Armed Criminal Action. She is being held on a $250,000 bond.

Detectives from the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons are conducting the investigation.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story claimed the elderly woman had stabbed herself. That information has been corrected. We regret the error.