Janna Westbrook announced winner of 2019 annual PitchForce St. Louis event

ST. LOUIS - Ten St. Louis entrepreneurs pitched their business ideas Monday night to judges at the annual Pitch Force St. Louis event. This event is designed for early-stage startup entrepreneurs to get a chance to deliver a four-minute elevator pitch to a panel of seasoned angel investors.

2019 winner Janna Westbrook joined Fox 2 to discuss her business Provider Pool. Provider Pool which to create more affordability, convenience, and efficiency in healthcare staffing.

For more information visit: www.ProviderPool.co