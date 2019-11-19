LIVE Video: Day 3 of testimony in Trump impeachment hearings

Janna Westbrook announced winner of 2019 annual PitchForce St. Louis event

Posted 9:56 am, November 19, 2019, by
Data pix.

ST. LOUIS - Ten St. Louis entrepreneurs pitched their business ideas Monday night to judges at the annual Pitch Force St. Louis event. This event is designed for early-stage startup entrepreneurs to get a chance to deliver a four-minute elevator pitch to a panel of seasoned angel investors.

2019 winner Janna Westbrook joined Fox 2 to discuss her business Provider Pool. Provider Pool which to create more affordability, convenience, and efficiency in healthcare staffing.

For more information visit: www.ProviderPool.co

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.