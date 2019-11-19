Major Case Squad activated following Calverton Park homicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CALVERTON PARK, Mo. - The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating a homicide in north St. Louis County that left a father of three dead and his wife injured.

At present, 20 investigators are on the case. Family and friends say the couple just married 6 months ago..

“Guns don’t kill people, people kill people, and African-American men are killing people that look like them,” said Rev. Robert Loyd, Perfect Peace Church.

The pastor trying to grips after a man he called a friend was murdered. Police have not released the identities of the victims but family members provided photos of the couple.

“He was a caring, kind, young man and his wife, a very beautiful young lady. Just a loving couple. This just breaks my heart to hear what happened,” Rev. Loyd said.

Pastor Loyd says 33-year-old Louis Banks was killed and his wife was wounded around 10:30 p.m. Monday night in Calverton Park. The shooting happened at their home in the 100 block of Elbring Drive.

“I'm shocked because he was such a good guy, but the violence is happening too good people and caring citizens, so when you hear it takes your breath away," he said.

When officers arrived, they found the wounded couple.

"Two people were shot. Both taken to the hospital. One died at the hospital the other in stable condition," said Sgt. Keith Rider, Major Case Squad. "You never want to see something like this in a neighborhood where something like this normally doesn’t happen, that's why we are pleading for the public to help us out."

Police are encouraging anyone with information to contact CrimeStoppers 1-866-371-TIPS (8744).