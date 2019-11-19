× Man dies at hospital following north St. Louis shooting

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis homicide detectives are asking for the public’s help in solving a fatal shooting investigation.

According to Officer Michelle Woodling, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened around 7:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 5300 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, on the border between the Hamilton Heights and the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhoods.

Officers found the victim, an adult man, unconscious at the scene. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The victim has not been identified.