× Masked man robs Belleville Dollar General at gunpoint

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – Investigators with the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who held up a Belleville Dollar General store at gunpoint over the weekend.

According to Capt. Bruce Fleshren, chief of investigations for the sheriff’s department, the robbery happened just after 11 p.m. on Sunday, November 17 in the 1200 block of Centreville Avenue.

Sheriff’s deputies and Belleville police officers went to the store and spoke with the clerk.

The clerk told police he was locking the front door when a man in a mask barged in the store. The man pointed a handgun at the clerk and another employee and demanded they open the cash register, Fleshren said.

The clerk complied and the suspect fled with the register drawer, containing an undisclosed sum of money. No one was injured in the robbery.

Investigators described the suspect as a Caucasian man in a dark jacket, standing six feet tall, wearing a black mask, gloves, and blues jeans.

Fleshren said this was the second armed robbery along Centreville Avenue in as many weeks and the videos and description of the suspects appear to be related to one suspect. However, authorities are not ready to say this is the same individual.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity and whereabouts is asked to contact the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department at 618-825-5204.