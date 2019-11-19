One year later: Community remembers woman killed at Catholic Supply store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH RIDGE, MO - Tuesday marked the one-year anniversary of the Catholic Supply store attack in West St. Louis County.

Family, friends, and parishioners gathered to remember Jamie Schmidt who was killed at the Catholic Supply store on Manchester where two other women were assaulted.

The Catholic Supply store issued this statement:

“This week marks one year since the tragic events occurred at our West County location. While this has been devastating to the Catholic Supply family, we have worked this past year to continue to fulfill our mission to bring people closer to Christ, and help our staff, customers and community along the path to healing. Please join us as we pray for the victim, survivors and all who were affected by this senseless tragedy.”

Schmidt leaves behind a husband and three children.