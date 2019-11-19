LIVE Video: Day 3 of testimony in Trump impeachment hearings

Sign up for FOX 2’s daily headlines email

Posted 3:44 pm, November 19, 2019, by , Updated at 03:46PM, November 19, 2019

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Do you want the latest local news delivered to your inbox?  Sign up for our daily headlines email.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.