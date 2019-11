Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KIRKWOOD, Mo. - Tim Ezell says there is something special going on at The National Museum of Transportation this holiday season.

The E. Desmond Lee Holiday Train Exhibit is one of the largest indoor holiday train displays in the region. The exhibit opens Friday, November 29 at 9:00 a.m. and runs through January 5.

For more details visit: www.tnmot.org