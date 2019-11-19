Train with Mike Wayne: Ankle mobility

Posted 12:11 pm, November 19, 2019, by
Data pix.

ST. LOUIS - Personal trainer Mike Wayne visits Fox 2 News to talk about the importance of ankle mobility in the elderly.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.