United Airlines debuts new aircraft with few seats, more room at St. Louis Airport

ST. LOUIS – United Airlines is on a barnstorming tour with its new bombardier regional aircraft. On Tuesday morning, they were showcasing something not seen in modern airplanes – more room.

“We’re here today excited to debut our new CRJ-550 aircraft into the market here in St. Louis,” said Nick Depner, director of sale for United Airlines. “It’s a completely revolutionary product in the market, seating 10 in the First (Class), 20 in United Economy Plus, and 20 in United Economy. So, first in the world to be able to offer such a 50-seat product in such a premium way.”

You heard right.

United turned a brand new 70-seat bombardier into a 50-seat airplane, allowing for more room in an age when airlines are making smaller and smaller seats.

“We can take that premium product in these markets that usually get it when there are people there, really important business clients, what we call road warriors,” said Rick Leach, president and CEO of Go Jet Airlines. “A lot of 1K folks out there flying all the time that really want this kind of product. So, it checks the boxes for those as well as our coach passengers that want to fly because half of the back cabin is coach.”

From a self-serve snack area in first-class to more room for roller bags, United is betting passengers will notice the attention to detail.

“Most excitedly, we were able to eliminate one of the biggest pain points for our customers, which is having to get checked bags on the smaller regional jets,” Depner said. “By doing so we were able to add additional closet space on this airplane, so now each passenger can bring a full-sized roller aboard and a personal item. Everything fits.”