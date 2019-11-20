California school shooting victim remembered by her friends in St. Louis area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELLISVILLE, MO - Former classmates and friends of a 15-year-old California school shooting victim gathered Wednesday night outside the Ellisville church she once attended. Gracie Muehlberger was born in Wildwood and moved to California while she was in elementary school.

Her former friends and classmates lit candles in honor of Gracie and in a show of support for her family and friends nearly 2,000 miles away.

“When she walked in a room, she lit it up,” said Amy Ryan, a friend of the Muehlberger family.

Ryan shard a message from Gracie’s mom that read in part, “Her light will shine forever until my last breath.”

There is no known motive for the shooting at California high school. Police say the shooter killed himself. During Wednesday night’s vigil, there was also a call to reach out to anyone who appears to be disconnected. Friends of the Muehlberger family say Gracie’s impact on others is what will last forever.

“She’s impacted lives in California, in Missouri and I’m sure all across the country,” said family friend Marissa Kling.

Ryan said, With God’s grace everyone will get through this.”