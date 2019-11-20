Community mourns mother, son found in submerged car in pond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDWARDSVILLEROXANA, IL - We’re learning more about a mother and her 7-year-old son who were found in a submerged car in Madison County.

The Maynard family was a big part of 'We Rock the Spectrum' in Edwardsville where Ashly worked and her son Vince attended camps.

That community was hit doubly hard when it found out both Ashly and Vince were killed

Tuesday night when their car landed in a pond.

Friends say Maynard has strong ties within the Edwardsville community and grew up in the surrounding area.

Ashly leaves behind her husband and a young daughter.

'We Rock the Spectrum' says it will be raising money for a scholarship in Vince's name.

