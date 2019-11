× Concrete truck overturns on Kingshighway ramp to westbound I-44

ST. LOUIS – A truck carrying concrete overturned on the ramp from Kingshighway Boulevard to westbound Interstate 44, the Missouri Department of Transportation said Tuesday.

According to MoDOT, the on-ramp will remain closed as crews attempt to turn the truck upright and remove the vehicle.

The accident will likely not be cleared until the evening rush.