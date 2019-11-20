Contact 2: How to use Google to hack holiday shopping

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. -- The holiday season is right around the corner, and shoppers are heading online to find this year’s hottest gifts. With the holidays come a lot of fun, but sometimes a bit of stress too. Google will give you a full rundown of what to expect and how to plan ahead.

From early-bird tips and tools to brilliant gift ideas, Google can be your guide as we head into the busy 2019 holiday season. Not sure what to get for a loved one? Google Shopping has insights into the popular toys and gifts people are searching for this year.

According to the new 2019 Deloitte Holiday Retail Survey, online shopping sales are expected to grow up to 18% this year, totaling an estimated $149 billion. In addition, smartphone use for holiday shopping is rising—increasing by 11% since 2017.

With the forecasted rise of online shopping, security is sure to be top of mind for consumers as they research and buy their gifts this holiday season. There are plenty of easy things anyone can do to shop safely online.

Fox 2’s Mike Colombo interviews Google Technology Expert Justin Burr about the latest online search trends and insider tips to make your holiday shopping experience fun, safe and efficient.

Get Google Lens here.