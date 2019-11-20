Dupo police offer solution to porch piracy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DUPO, Ill. – Dupo police say they have a solution to preventing packages from being stolen by thieves who steal packages delivered to homes.

Residents of Dupo can now have their packages delivered directly to the Dupo Police Department for safekeeping until they pick them up.

During the holiday season, there is an increase in thefts of packages left unattended outside homes.

According to C+R Research, a market research company in Chicago, more than a third of Americans have dealt with package thefts in the last year.

Thieves sometimes follow delivery trucks around and when a package gets dropped off, they swoop in a few minutes later and swipe it.

Dupo police report they have seen an increase in package thefts outside homes in recent years.

The new program is winning praise from Dupo residents.

"Actually, my mother shared it to me and she’s elderly and she always worries about her packages being taken,” said Dupo resident Jodi Werner. “I think it’s just wonderful. It’s pretty nice to have your packages delivered here and they won’t get stolen from you because it happens a lot.”

Dupo residents who want to take part in the program must contact police in advance and give their contact information and expected date of delivery. Police will notify them when the package has been delivered and the residents can pick them up here at the police department on North Second Street.

"I do know it has found a lot of publicity on Facebook… So we do have a big room inside that we cleared out and they’ll just be staging in there until the residents or the owners are able to pick them up," said Dupo Police Detective Mike Sullivan.