McCluer North High School student in police custody after threat

FLORISSANT, Mo. — A threat posted to social media has prompted an extra police presence at McCluer North High School this morning. Police have one student in custody. They say there was not the capacity to carry out the threat.

Tuesday night around 9:15pm school officials were made aware of a threat directed at McClure North that had been posted on social media. Administrators immediately contacted the Florissant Police Department and they started investigating.

The school has an online portal where students can report dangerous situations or rumors. They say this played a part in helping the investigation move quickly.