‘Meet the Parents’ sweepstakes helps bring your SO home for the holidays

Posted 6:59 am, November 20, 2019
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Nervous about bringing your significant other home for the holidays? Anheuser Busch InBev wants to help.  The brewery company's brand Ritas is launching a "Meet the Parents" sweepstakes.

In a survey, the company found 70-percent of millennials are anxious about bringing their new partners home. Now, Ritas wants to ease the tension at the Thanksgiving table by giving out free flights.

Twenty lucky winners will get $1,500 towards their travel costs along with a gift card for some cran-ber-ritas.

To enter visit Ritas' Instagram page and explain why you'll never apologize for loving your loved one.

