Money saver: ‘Buy one, get one’ boot deal at JCPenney.com

Posted 6:33 am, November 20, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — These boots were made for walking and saving you some cash. Today only at JCPenney online, when you buy one pair of boots you get a second pair for free.

Use a coupon code to get 25-percent off on $100 dollars or more or an extra 20-percent with a JCPenney credit card.

Choose from riding boots, booties, water-resistant and wide calf boots.  You will be charged for the highest price pair of boots.

Shipping is free on orders of $99 or spend $25 for in-store pick-up.

Grab this deal here.

Coupon code: goshop41

 

 

