Mother and acquaintance charged in shooting involving child’s custody

ST. ANN, Mo. - A St. Louis mom is accused of starting a gunfight and putting her four-year-old son in harm's away.

She was in a car with the boy and held his head down so she could shoot at the intended victim, police said.

Krystal Tucker, 25, and the alleged shooter, 27-year-old Arion McCray, face charges of assault, child endangerment, and armed criminal action.

Bullet damage can still be seen at the alleged victim’s home from the incident in St. Ann.

Tucker wanted to pick up her 3-year-old son from his father. The father and their son live with the father’s new girlfriend and her mother, who was the target of the gunfire, according to police.

“She made contact with our victim, wanting to get her child back. She was aware there was an order of protection in place. She was prohibited from having any contact with this child. So, an argument takes place,” said Capt. Dan Cowsert, St. Ann Police Department.

Police gave this account in court documents: the victim held a gun to her side to keep Tucker from going into the house and trying to get to Tucker’s son. Tucker went back to get into her car, where McCray was waiting with McCray’s 4 -year-old son in the backseat. McCray held her son’s head down and fired three shots at the victim. The victim fired once in self-defense and struck the car. She was unaware McCcray’s son was inside.

No one was shot, police said.

“It just goes to show the senseless acts people are willing to go to when they’re aggravated, upset, or whatever. There’s no thought process. There’s no concern for anyone else’s safety,” Capt. Cowsert said.

Tucker and McCray remain jailed with Tucker’s bond sent at $5,000 cash-only and McCray’s at $10,000 cash-only.

McCray’s son is staying with family members.