November deer hunting season in Missouri

November 20, 2019
ST. LOUIS - The November portion of Missouri’s firearms deer season opened this past Saturday and runs until November 26. This celebrates the 75th anniversary of modern deer hunting in Missouri. It’s the fourth year of testing for chronic wasting disease among deer. Dan Zarlenga of the Missouri Department of Conservation visits Fox 2 News to talk about hunting season.

