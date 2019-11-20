LIVE Video: Gordon Sondland testifies during Trump impeachment hearing

Something new on the menu at Hardee’s

Posted 12:04 pm, November 20, 2019, by
Data pix.

ST. LOUIS - Megan Willis from Hardee's visits Fox 2 News to talk about the newest item on the Hardee's menu -- the Southwest patty melt!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.