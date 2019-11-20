Town and Country residents speak out against senior living facility proposal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOWN AND COUNTRY, MO - A room full of Town and Country residents spoke up Wednesday night against a proposed senior living facility. Residents said it's too big and is going to cause more traffic issues on Clayton Road.

The developers of the Clarendale project gave an update on the proposal Wednesday night saying it's not as big as originally proposed. More than 900 residents have signed a petition against the project. Developers said they would invest $60 million dollars into the property and said they would fix the stormwater run-off issues on it.

Some residents have expressed concerns about their homes losing value and said they don't like the idea of re-zoning the property.

