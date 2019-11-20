× Woman’s body discovered in Lincoln County identified as Jennifer Rothwell

TROY, Mo. – St. Louis County Police say that the body located during the search near Troy, Missouri, has been positively identified as Jennifer Rothwell.

Authorities investigating the disappearance of a woman from the St. Louis, Missouri, area found a woman’s body Monday night.

Authorities had been searching since last week for 28-year-old Jennifer Rothwell, a chemical engineer from St. Louis County. Rothwell’s husband, 28-year-old Beau Rothwell, is jailed without bond on charges of second-degree murder and evidence tampering. The information he provided aided in the search.

A probable cause statement says Beau Rothwell was spotted Nov. 11 on video purchasing cleaning products, including bleach, carpet cleaner and gloves. Jennifer Rothwell was reported missing Nov. 12, and her car was found abandoned.

Beau Rothwell was arrested Nov. 13 after a search of the couple’s home.

