Money Saver: Get $20 off old fashioned wagon ride at Santa’s Magical Kingdom

Posted 6:54 am, November 21, 2019, by , Updated at 06:55AM, November 21, 2019

EUREKA, Mo.  – Get in the spirit of the holiday season with a trip to Santa’s Magical Kingdom in Eureka.

This weekend only get $20 dollars off a private old fashioned wagon ride!

The special is good on Friday, Saturday and Sunday and seats up to ten people.

Full price is $60 dollars for one to two people, then $13 dollars for each additional person.

Children age two and under are free as long as they can ride on a lap of an adult.

Call ahead to reserve your private ride and mention Margie’s Money Saver to receive t$20 dollars off.

