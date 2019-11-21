LIVE Video: House Intelligence Committee’s impeachment inquiry

C3 Fitness – Total Body Prenatal Workout

Posted 12:44 pm, November 21, 2019, by
Data pix.

ST. LOUIS - Fitness professionals and doctors have shown us that when you're pregnant it's in you and your baby's favor to keep moving your bump as long and as often as you can.

Depending on your fitness level, finding and sticking to a pregnancy workout routine might sound overwhelming. But staying active doesn't have to mean difficult-to-use equipment or hours in the gym.

All you need is a light set of dumbbells.

Note: always follow instructions recommended by your OB/GYN.

The set:

  • 20 Bicep curls
  • 20 Overhead Tricep extensions
  • 30-second squat pulses
  • 20 Deadlifts
  • 20 Woodchoppers
  • 30 second Plank

Perform this set of exercises 4 times for an effective total body workout.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.