C3 Fitness – Total Body Prenatal Workout

ST. LOUIS - Fitness professionals and doctors have shown us that when you're pregnant it's in you and your baby's favor to keep moving your bump as long and as often as you can.

Depending on your fitness level, finding and sticking to a pregnancy workout routine might sound overwhelming. But staying active doesn't have to mean difficult-to-use equipment or hours in the gym.

All you need is a light set of dumbbells.

Note: always follow instructions recommended by your OB/GYN.

The set:

20 Bicep curls

20 Overhead Tricep extensions

30-second squat pulses

20 Deadlifts

20 Woodchoppers

30 second Plank

Perform this set of exercises 4 times for an effective total body workout.