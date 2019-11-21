Donate to Old Newsboys and support St. Louis Children’s Charities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Old Newsboys is a nonprofit that has raised millions of dollars over the years. All of the money from the sales Thursday goes to children's charities in St. Louis.

The group has fundraising events throughout the year, but once a year they raise money by selling a special edition of the newspaper on street corners.

Old Newsboys was started in 1957 when the Globe-Democrat called citizens to join in a fundraising campaign for children. Since then the tradition is still strong in St. Louis.

Since 2012, area high school students have written articles for the special edition highlighting the non-profit groups which benefit from Old Newsboys Day. The newspaper you pick up today will be filled with articles written by high schoolers about the nonprofits that receive money from all Newsboys.

This year's goal is to raise $650,000 dollars.

You can also donate online at oldnewsboysday.org.