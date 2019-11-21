× Is Topgolf coming to the city of St. Louis? The mayor says, ‘Get your golf clubs ready’

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Topgolf has become a popular destination in Chesterfield. Now, the St. Louis Business Journal reports that they may be considering a second location. The company is reportedly looking for a spot in St. Louis City, possibly in Midtown near Saint Louis University or in downtown St. Louis near Chouteau’s Landing, just south of the Arch.

Mayor Lyda Krewson tweeted this tidbit today, “Get your golf clubs ready. We got some breaking Topgolf news involving St. Louis City.”

FOX 2 has reached out to Topgolf. They sent us this short statement, “We are interested and bringing Topgolf to more of the St. Louis area and when we have more information to share, we will be in touch.”

So, look for an update from Mayor Lyda Krewson and Topgolf soon.

The only place I see something like TopGolf being built in STL city is next to NGA, but we’ll see. 🤔 https://t.co/tgJqBrLbxz — Derrion L. Henderson (@DerrionLH) November 21, 2019

