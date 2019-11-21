Learn more about Bayer’s ‘Making Science Make Sense’ program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Calling all rocket scientists! The 3rd annual Bayer Alka-Rocket Challenge will be held at the Kennedy Space Center in Orlando, Florida on Thursday, December 12th.

University teams will be competing for a $30,000 grand prize and to become a Guinness world record holder for the highest launch.

Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs with Bayer Ray Kerins is talking to us about the company's Making Science Make Sense initiative. It is a way to show children how integral a role science plays in everyday life.