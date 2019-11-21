LIVE Video: House Intelligence Committee’s impeachment inquiry

Learn more about Bayer’s ‘Making Science Make Sense’ program

Posted 12:41 pm, November 21, 2019, by , Updated at 12:47PM, November 21, 2019
Data pix.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Calling all rocket scientists! The 3rd annual Bayer Alka-Rocket Challenge will be held at the Kennedy Space Center in Orlando, Florida on Thursday, December 12th.
University teams will be competing for a $30,000 grand prize and to become a Guinness world record holder for the highest launch.

Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs with Bayer Ray Kerins is talking to us about the company's Making Science Make Sense initiative.  It is a way to show children how integral a role science plays in everyday life.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.