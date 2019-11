Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Local artists are preparing for a popular event called The Black Friday Ball. It’s an event that features their extraordinary skills and talents. Maxi Glamour is one of the most prominent artists in the region showing off his incredible skills and shares highlights of the affair.

The Black Friday Ball is, November 29, 2019, at the Crack Fox which is located at 1114 Olive Street in downtown St. Louis. The fun and excitement gets underway at 8:00pm.