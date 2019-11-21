× Missouri election officials downplay registration changes

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – The Missouri Secretary of State’s Office is downplaying changes to the voter registration process called for in a new legal settlement.

Voter advocacy groups on Thursday settled a lawsuit in which they accused the state of violating federal voter laws for not automatically updating voter information after they change addresses.

As part of the settlement, the Revenue Department is updating its website to automatically redirect users changing their address to the Secretary of State’s site to do the same with their voter registration.

Secretary of State spokeswoman Maura Browning says she’s not sure that voters will notice any difference.

Browning also pushed back against allegations that the Secretary of State’s Office didn’t do enough to oversee the Revenue Department’s compliance with federal voting laws.

Browning says the office doesn’t have the authority to force the Revenue Department to make changes without a court order.