MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. - THere's a special North Pole mailbox ready for your letters to Santa.

Children can drop off letters at the north pole mailbox inside the Maryland Heights Community Center located at 2300 McKelvey Road.

All letters must include a self-addressed, stamped envelope and Santa will write you back.

The last day to get your letter to Santa is Monday, December 16th.