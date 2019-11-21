× Prep Football Playoff Previews – East St. Louis & Mascoutah

The high school football playoffs in Illinois are down to the state semi-finals this coming weekend.

East St. Louis is looking to complete a perfect season. They takes their 12-0 record into Saturday's Class 6 Semi-final against Chatham-Glenwood, also 12-0.

The Flyers won their last game 60-0 over Oak Lawn Richards this past weekend and have dominated in the Class 6 playoffs. They know undefeated Chatham will bring competition to East St. Louis on Saturday at 2:00 PM.

In Class 5, Mascoutah has advanced to the semi-final round. They haven't been that far since their 1979 state championship team. The Indians (9-3) knocked off Class 5 defending state champion Joliet Catholic last weekend to make it to the semi-final round. The entire town of Mascoutah is ready to host powerhouse Rochester on Saturday evening at 5:00 PM.