St. Louis police believe murder victim may have been targeted

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police said a victim of a deadly shooting may have been targeted. Investigators released surveillance footage showing a possible suspect, and they hope the public can help identify him.

Around 7:15 a.m. Tuesday (Nov. 19), police got a call for a shooting at the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive and Arlington Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found Trey Neal, 31, had been shot. Neal was taken to the hospital but died from his injuries.

Police do not believe it was a random attack.

The surveillance video shows the suspect stopping in front of a school bus seemingly waiting on Neal. The video cuts to show the suspect lingering at the corner, and police highlight the logo on the suspect's shirt.

The video then cuts to show the suspect running from behind the school bus and away from the scene. The video says the victim was shot while running away.

This shooting and others nearby prompted a daycare to close its doors early Tuesday. Hours after Neal was shot Tuesday, another man was shot just a few blocks away.

The owners of Little Explorers Learning Center said a bullet went through the window on Monday, November 18 after two people got into an argument near the daycare. Staff members pulled the children to the floor to keep them safe.

The daycare reopened Wednesday, November 20 and police put a camera out front to monitor the area.

Anyone with information about any of these shootings is asked to call the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371. Tips may also be made anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).