St. Louisan helping transplants settle in the city, connect with locals

ST. LOUIS – The outsiders versus locals issue is such a big deal in the greater St. Louis area that one man launched a business to help people relocating to the region. He's trying to help St. Louis transplants while also teaching us, the locals, things we may be doing wrong and hindering the city's growth.
