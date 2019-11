Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Walt Disney Animation Studios' Frozen 2 premieres Friday, just in time for the  Holidays. Whether you're shopping for a kid who fell in love with the kingdom of Arendelle back in 2013, or new Frozen fans, Disney has you covered. From singing dolls to buildable castles, and Google Frozen storytelling devices, there's a guarantee to melt some hearts this holiday season.