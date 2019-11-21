× Sundqvist scores Twice, Binnington Shuts out Flames 5-0

The Blues returned to the 90’s with their uniforms, but kept dominating teams like 2019 in their 5-0 white washing of the Calgary Flames on Thursday night at Enterprise Center. Jordan Binnington stopped all 40 shots he faced to get his first shutout of the season.

The Blues third line accounted for three of the five goals. Zach Sanford opened the scoring in the first period with his second goal of the season, 1-0 Blues. Oskar Sundqvist scored on a breakaway in the second period for the third line’s second score of the night, making it 2-0. David Perron scored his 10th goal of the year, with a power play tally and it was 3-0 Blues after two.

St. Louis kept adding on in the third period with Sundqvist’s second goal of the game and sixth of the season to make it 4-0. Vince Dunn scored one for the defensemen on the Blues to make it 5-0.

The win raises the Blues division leading record to 14-4-5, good for 33 points.

The Blues finish their four game home stand on Saturday, November 23rd with a game against the Nashville Predators. The opening face off is at 7:00 PM.