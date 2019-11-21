Woman caught in the crossfire of I-70 shooting; drives to Lambert Airport for help

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A woman was injured Thursday morning after being caught in the crossfire of a rolling gun battle on Interstate 70.

The woman drove to Lambert-St. Louis International Airport to find help.

According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis County Police Department, people in two separate vehicles were shooting at each other in the westbound lanes of I-70 near I-170.

Police said the woman was not struck by gunfire but was injured by broken glass.

An airport spokesperson said airport operations were not affected.

County police officers said there were bullet holes in the woman's driver's side window. She suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

Police are looking for suspects in the shooting. It wasn't immediately known if either gunman was injured.

Fox 2 News has covered at least 11 shootings on I-70 so far in 2019.