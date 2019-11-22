× Columbia, Illinois man facing child porn charges

MONROE COUNTY, Mo. – The Monroe County State’s Attorney’s Office charged a Columbia, Illinois man with producing child pornography.

According to Deputy Chief Jason Donjon, Columbia Police Department, Douglas “Brad” Hicks is accused of videotaping and producing child pornography with plans to distribute the illicit material.

Prosecutors charged Hicks with four counts of predatory criminal sexual assault, four counts of possession of child pornography, and two counts of possession with intent to distribute child pornography.

Police did not release any additional information.

The case is ongoing and more charges could be added. Columbia police are asking parents with children who may have been in contact with Hicks to contact the department at 618-281-5151 and ask to speak with the detective division.