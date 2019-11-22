Educators at Harris Stowe State University discuss how violence is impacting children in our community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST LOUIS, Mo. – The toll of violence on children took center stage at a discussion at Harris Stowe University Thursday night. The event comes one night after a 2-year-old was shot and killed in St. Louis County.

A group of educators came together to talk about the impact the violence in our city is having on children. They discussed the need to reach children who are hurting as soon as possible. Those who attended the event said it’s a conversation that needs to continue.

Staff with Harris Stowe State University told FOX 2 they hope to put together another event like this one in the near future.